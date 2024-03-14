Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.550–0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -1.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Alaska Air Group also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.55)-($0.45) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ALK. Susquehanna downgraded Alaska Air Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded Alaska Air Group from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Melius downgraded Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.13.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

ALK opened at $39.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.84. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.62.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $249,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,048 shares in the company, valued at $999,201.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.