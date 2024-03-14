Albert D Mason Inc. Boosts Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer makes up approximately 1.0% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after acquiring an additional 145,810,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after buying an additional 13,220,435 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,033,541,000 after buying an additional 9,341,798 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,932,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,378,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,666,000 after buying an additional 2,933,353 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.18. 642,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,769,775. The stock has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 115.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

