Albert D Mason Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Albert D Mason Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger makes up 2.1% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Loop Capital downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $886.11.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 2.3 %

GWW stock traded up $22.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $997.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $914.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $809.44. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $625.97 and a 1 year high of $1,016.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

