Albert D Mason Inc. Trims Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Albert D Mason Inc. lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,869 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.91, for a total transaction of $9,408,503.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.91, for a total transaction of $9,408,503.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,374,024 shares of company stock worth $609,384,457 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.6 %

META stock traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $498.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,720,695. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.84 and a 12-month high of $523.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $437.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

