Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 1.30 (LON:ALFA)

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Alfa Financial Software Stock Up 1.5 %
ALFA opened at GBX 171.98 ($2.20) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. The firm has a market cap of £507.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1,910.89, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.06. Alfa Financial Software has a 52 week low of GBX 118 ($1.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 203 ($2.60). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 170.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 159.64.
About Alfa Financial Software
