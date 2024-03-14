Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 1.30 (LON:ALFA)

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Alfa Financial Software Stock Up 1.5 %

ALFA opened at GBX 171.98 ($2.20) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. The firm has a market cap of £507.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1,910.89, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.06. Alfa Financial Software has a 52 week low of GBX 118 ($1.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 203 ($2.60). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 170.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 159.64.

About Alfa Financial Software

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the auto and equipment finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Subscription, Services, Software, and segments.

