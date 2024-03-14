Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Upgraded by Desjardins to “Hold”

Desjardins upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $5.75 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $4.75. Desjardins also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AQN. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $6.18 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 205.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.14.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $666.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.1085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,433.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,986,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,235,000 after acquiring an additional 268,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 754.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,552,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,292,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731,305 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,685,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,963,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,828,000 after acquiring an additional 670,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.