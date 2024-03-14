Algorand Reaches Market Cap of $2.52 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $2.52 billion and $202.57 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00077837 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00019570 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00019207 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00007750 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,066,844,638 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

