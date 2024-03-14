Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.81

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 98610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

ALHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.61.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $929.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $465.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.56 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 75.64% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $125,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,830,008 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

