AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.44.

AB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 34,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

AB opened at $34.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.16 and its 200-day moving average is $31.15. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.24.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.85 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.88%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 132.19%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

