AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.44.
AB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AB
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein
AllianceBernstein Stock Performance
AB opened at $34.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.16 and its 200-day moving average is $31.15. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.24.
AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.85 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.88%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 132.19%.
About AllianceBernstein
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AllianceBernstein
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.