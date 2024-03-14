AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the February 14th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlphaVest Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 238,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AlphaVest Acquisition by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 197,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in AlphaVest Acquisition by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 216,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in AlphaVest Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in AlphaVest Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $526,000. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

AlphaVest Acquisition Stock Performance

AlphaVest Acquisition stock opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.68. AlphaVest Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $10.93.

About AlphaVest Acquisition

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

