AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Short Interest Up 32.7% in February

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,200 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the February 14th total of 2,592,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 68.7 days.
AltaGas Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ATGFF traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $21.79. 74,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,241. AltaGas has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19.
AltaGas Company Profile
