AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Short Interest Up 32.7% in February

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,200 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the February 14th total of 2,592,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 68.7 days.

AltaGas Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ATGFF traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $21.79. 74,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,241. AltaGas has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.