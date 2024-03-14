Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Down 52.6% in February

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the February 14th total of 37,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Alterity Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Alterity Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31. Alterity Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $5.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of Alterity Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

