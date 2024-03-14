Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 237.8% from the February 14th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Altigen Communications Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ATGN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.87. 22,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,778. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.22. Altigen Communications has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70.

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Altigen Communications had a negative net margin of 25.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 million during the quarter.

Altigen Communications Company Profile

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

