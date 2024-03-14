Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Trading Down 6.9%

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.16. 1,150,013 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 6,150,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,185,000 after buying an additional 227,677 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,458,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,210,000 after acquiring an additional 190,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Altimmune by 2,407.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,310 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Altimmune by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,059,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 462,160 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
