Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Trading Down 7.7%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) fell 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $5.99. 437,737 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 900,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.86.

Get Altus Power alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Altus Power

Altus Power Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Altus Power

The stock has a market cap of $956.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.82.

In other Altus Power news, CFO Dustin Weber sold 21,000 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $147,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,889,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,610.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $223,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,654,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,834,381.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dustin Weber sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $147,630.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,889,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,610.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,673 shares of company stock worth $950,978. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altus Power by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,934,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,876,000 after purchasing an additional 63,809 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Altus Power by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 389,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 45,635 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Altus Power by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Altus Power by 341.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 77,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Power

(Get Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.