Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA trimmed its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,721 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,406,000 after buying an additional 74,200,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,837,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,499,000 after purchasing an additional 56,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ameren by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ameren from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ameren stock traded down $1.71 on Thursday, reaching $70.69. 613,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,820. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $91.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 61.33%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

