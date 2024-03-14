American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Cut by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,289 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $911,554,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $210,540,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $289,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $124,325,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

American Express stock opened at $223.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $161.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $224.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

