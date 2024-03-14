American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWK. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in American Water Works by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 57,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $479,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 208.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.68. 227,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,872. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.63. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $114.25 and a one year high of $153.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Evercore ISI downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

