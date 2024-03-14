Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.62. 522,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.28 and a 200 day moving average of $93.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $112.40.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

