Analysts Offer Predictions for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Concrete Pumping in a research report issued on Monday, March 11th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Concrete Pumping’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.94. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.46 million, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCP. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 8.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

