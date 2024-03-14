Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for CES Energy Solutions (CEU)

CES Energy Solutions (TSE: CEU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/4/2024 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$6.75. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2024 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.30 to C$5.85.

3/1/2024 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.00 to C$5.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2024 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$4.75 to C$5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2024 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$5.50.

1/16/2024 – CES Energy Solutions was given a new C$6.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CEU traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$4.74. 412,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,125. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$553.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$538.23 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.41%. On average, research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.5947631 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total value of C$212,850.00. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

