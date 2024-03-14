Analysts Set IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Price Target at $256.80

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $256.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company.

In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,994,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 141,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 71,967 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $875,861,000 after purchasing an additional 102,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQV stock opened at $255.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

