Analysts Set Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) PT at $16.91

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.91.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on M. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in M. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Macy’s by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 10,508 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 755,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M opened at $20.96 on Friday. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.65 and a beta of 2.14.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 178.38%.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

