Analysts Set Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Target Price at $53.47

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.47.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $52.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

OVV opened at $51.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $51.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $303,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ovintiv news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $471,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,012.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 35.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 14,978 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $715,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

