Analysts Set Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price at $13.70

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Snap from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

In other news, SVP Eric Young sold 120,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $1,340,853.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,540,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,409,682.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 37,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $642,578.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,255,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,321,250.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Eric Young sold 120,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $1,340,853.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,540,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,409,682.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 373,191 shares of company stock worth $4,687,669.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Snap by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Snap by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $3,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap stock opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40. Snap has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Snap had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

