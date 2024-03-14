Analysts Set Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target at $35.33

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.33.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TNDM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
NASDAQ TNDM opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $44.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.20.
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.
