Analysts Set Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target at $35.33

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TNDM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,490,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,011 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 23.9% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after purchasing an additional 293,250 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at about $2,295,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 252.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,122,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,323,000 after buying an additional 804,488 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $44.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.20.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

