Analysts Set Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Target Price at $100.00

Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Valaris from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Valaris from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.
Shares of NYSE VAL opened at $70.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Valaris has a 52 week low of $54.13 and a 52 week high of $78.92.
Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.
