Analysts Set Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Target Price at $100.00

Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Valaris from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Valaris from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valaris by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valaris by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valaris by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valaris by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Valaris by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAL opened at $70.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Valaris has a 52 week low of $54.13 and a 52 week high of $78.92.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

