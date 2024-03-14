Anchor Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,361 Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $199.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $162.48 and a 1 year high of $200.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.50.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.