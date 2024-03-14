Anchor Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,178 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $378.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $366.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.11. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $387.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total value of $1,611,139.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,937,824.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total value of $1,611,139.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,937,824.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

