Anchor Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 49,403 Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1,076.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,922,409.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,922,409.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,500. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $51.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

