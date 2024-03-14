Anchor Investment Management LLC Invests $2.90 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 57,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 70,577 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.6% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 18,110 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 98,459 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average of $51.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.