Anchor Investment Management LLC Takes $1.52 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 34,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,607 shares of company stock worth $13,214,499. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $67.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $119.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $71.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.92.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

