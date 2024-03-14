Anchor Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,969 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.4 %

Stryker stock opened at $357.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $333.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.83. The firm has a market cap of $135.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 38.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

