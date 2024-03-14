Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Short Interest Down 62.6% in February

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 62.6% from the February 14th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Anglo American Platinum Trading Up 7.0 %

Anglo American Platinum stock opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60. Anglo American Platinum has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Anglo American Platinum Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.0573 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold.

