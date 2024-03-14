Anne Psencik Sells 3,182 Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Stock

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) insider Anne Psencik sold 3,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $113,183.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,790,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kinetik stock opened at $36.91 on Thursday. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $37.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.79.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $348.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.49 million. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 49.32% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.74%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KNTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kinetik from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kinetik during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Kinetik during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

