Anthony P. Walsh Sells 7,200 Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$72,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,527.50.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DPM opened at C$9.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.87. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.79 and a 52 week high of C$10.78.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.10). Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 37.10%. The company had revenue of C$189.66 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.1016949 earnings per share for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

DPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.25 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.34.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Featured Articles

