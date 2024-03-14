AP Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:APCA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AP Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:APCA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the February 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AP Acquisition Stock Performance

AP Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,573. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07. AP Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $11.29.

Institutional Trading of AP Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in AP Acquisition by 1.4% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 243,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AP Acquisition by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 29,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AP Acquisition by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 801,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in AP Acquisition by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 84,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 20,860 shares during the period. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. increased its holdings in AP Acquisition by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. now owns 241,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 21,079 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AP Acquisition Company Profile

AP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the de-carbonization/renewable energy sectors with a focus in Japan/Asia (excluding China) and European markets.

