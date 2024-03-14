Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $147.20

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 147.20 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 148.08 ($1.90), with a volume of 542278 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153.20 ($1.96).

Apax Global Alpha Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 154.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 158.62. The stock has a market cap of £725.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2,981.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Apax Global Alpha Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a GBX 5.64 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. Apax Global Alpha’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24,000.00%.

Apax Global Alpha Company Profile

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in private equity funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

