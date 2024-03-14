Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a payout ratio of 116.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

NYSE ARI opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 67.73 and a current ratio of 67.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ARI shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $458,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,202,178.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARI. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 154.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 131.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Read More

