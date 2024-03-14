Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Trading Up 2.4%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.80 and last traded at $36.75. Approximately 73,543 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 454,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Get Appian alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APPN

Appian Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.33. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 127.40%. The firm had revenue of $145.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. Equities research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 44,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,565,137.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,567,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,537,810.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 692,014 shares of company stock valued at $22,824,338. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Appian during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,884,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Appian by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,812,000 after buying an additional 317,411 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,534,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Appian by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,043,000 after buying an additional 236,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the first quarter valued at about $13,983,000. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Appian

(Get Free Report)

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.