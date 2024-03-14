Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 130 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,503,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,873,731,000 after purchasing an additional 376,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,851,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $757,938,000 after acquiring an additional 92,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $584,131,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $141.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.67 and its 200 day moving average is $132.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

