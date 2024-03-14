Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,070 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.26.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $169.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $539.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,893 shares of company stock valued at $20,512,829. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.