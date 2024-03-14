Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $1.22 Million Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 110.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,768 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,926,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,473,000 after purchasing an additional 492,707 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $1,127,108,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after buying an additional 3,310,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,776,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,403,000 after buying an additional 138,213 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INVH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.53.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $35.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.16.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $624.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.51 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

