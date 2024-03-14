Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $2.86 Million Stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned about 2.26% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:COMB opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $22.20.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad commodity market index through active management of the funds collateral. The index include futures contracts on up to 24 different commodities.

