Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned approximately 0.18% of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 65.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

Get Amplify Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HACK opened at $64.68 on Thursday. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.56.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.