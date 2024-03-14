Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $654,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, IRON Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $79.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $79.56. The firm has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

