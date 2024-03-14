Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $783,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 410.5% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 54,262 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $4,967,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 97,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 46,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $57.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $58.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

