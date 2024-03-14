Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $800,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 52,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.23 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.02.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

