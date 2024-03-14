Appleton Partners Inc. MA Increases Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after buying an additional 7,868,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,548,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $440.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $426.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.98. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $293.24 and a 12 month high of $448.64.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

