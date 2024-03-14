Appleton Partners Inc. MA Lowers Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 47,944 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,616,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 310 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 255,590 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 97,813 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Salesforce by 258.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 185,353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,586,000 after purchasing an additional 133,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.32.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $304.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.21 and a 1 year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total value of $4,574,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,221,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,058,995.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total value of $4,574,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,221,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,058,995.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,144,112 shares of company stock valued at $316,163,342. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

